Dr. Suresh Makhija, MD
Overview of Dr. Suresh Makhija, MD
Dr. Suresh Makhija, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Makhija works at
Dr. Makhija's Office Locations
Nevada Nephrology Consultants2810 W Charleston Blvd Ste E47, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 820-2456
Suresh Makhija, M.D.2820 W Charleston Blvd Ste 33, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 213-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- North Vista Hospital
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. Take time to take to you and understand your concerns. Explains tests and lab work results. Develop plan of action and works with you to meet your health goals. Receptionists and assistances really can use some customer service training.
About Dr. Suresh Makhija, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1679630743
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Raritan Bay Medical Center
- Civil Hospital
- Sindh Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makhija has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makhija accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makhija has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makhija works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhija. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhija.
