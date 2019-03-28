Overview of Dr. Suresh Makhija, MD

Dr. Suresh Makhija, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Makhija works at Nevada Nephrology Consultants in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.