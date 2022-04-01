Dr. Suresh Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Malhotra, MD
Overview
Dr. Suresh Malhotra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Alexandria - Kenmore4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 810, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 365-2517
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malhorta is the best gastroenterologist around . His bedside manners , caring way is always so kind . We love him and his office too . His PA Jennifer is the best also , it’s so great going to the doctors and getting a great , knowledgeable Physicians assistant . My husband and I loved Jennifer . Marissa at the front desk always goes out of her way to help in any way she can . She’s so sweet and kind . Abbey the office manager is super too , gotta love going to a Drs. Office and being treated great .
About Dr. Suresh Malhotra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1942370127
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Georgetown U/DC Genl Hosp
- Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
