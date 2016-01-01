Dr. Suresh Narayanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Narayanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Suresh Narayanan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from ALL HAWAIIAN SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Narayanan works at
Locations
Christian Hospital Physician Billing Services LLC11125 Dunn Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 839-5522
Alton Memorial Hospital1 Memorial Dr, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 463-7311
The Imaging Center At St. Joseph Medical Park1475 Kisker Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Directions (636) 498-5890
Ssm Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles300 1st Capitol Dr, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (314) 839-5522
St Louis Cardiology Consultants Ltd.11133 Dunn Rd Ste 2346, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 653-5125
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Suresh Narayanan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALL HAWAIIAN SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Dr. Narayanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayanan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
