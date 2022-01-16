Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suresh Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Suresh Patel, MD
Dr. Suresh Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
A.v.o Behavioral Health LLC3745 Whipple Ave Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 331-7506
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel has been my doctor for over 20 years. You will not find a more caring and compassionate doctor. He has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Suresh Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1144384777
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.