Dr. Suresh Potluri, MD
Overview of Dr. Suresh Potluri, MD
Dr. Suresh Potluri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Potluri works at
Dr. Potluri's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeland Urology815 Saint Joseph Dr Ste F, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 983-3455
-
2
Lakeland Urology42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 200, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 684-5447
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Pain free vasectomy. Not a single complaint.
About Dr. Suresh Potluri, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1871757708
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- SUNY, Upstate Medical University
- Rush Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potluri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potluri works at
Dr. Potluri has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Potluri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potluri.
