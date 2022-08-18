Overview of Dr. Suresh Prabhu, MD

Dr. Suresh Prabhu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Prabhu works at Suresh G. Prabhu MD PC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.