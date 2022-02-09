Dr. Suresh Ramamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Ramamurthy, MD
Dr. Suresh Ramamurthy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Mohammad Kooshkabadi MD55 Whitcher St NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-6893Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Suresh Ramamurthy MD4500 Hospital Blvd Ste 230, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 410-4520
Hunt Anderson, MD | Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine2450 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 206, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (470) 267-0430
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
I can’t say enough great things. He’s so attentive and really cares about his patients. He really listens and cares
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Internal Medicine
