Overview

Dr. Suresh Reddy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Primary Care Associates in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.