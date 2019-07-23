Dr. Suresh Rekhraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rekhraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Rekhraj, MD
Overview
Dr. Suresh Rekhraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Rekhraj works at
Locations
-
1
New Lexington Clinic Psc100 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5300
-
2
Continuing Care Hospital1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-5300
-
3
Obgyn Jessamine Outreach110 Village Pkwy, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions (859) 887-2484
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rekhraj?
Outstanding physician, highly skilled in cath lab. Saved my life
About Dr. Suresh Rekhraj, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487652103
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rekhraj accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rekhraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rekhraj works at
Dr. Rekhraj has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rekhraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rekhraj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rekhraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rekhraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rekhraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.