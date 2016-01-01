Dr. Suresh Saxena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Saxena, MD
Overview of Dr. Suresh Saxena, MD
Dr. Suresh Saxena, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from Gajra Raja Medical College and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Saxena's Office Locations
Norton Children's Hospital Medical Associates4 Physicians Park Ste 1-5, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 628-3371Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suresh Saxena, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1245222504
Education & Certifications
- New Hanover Meml Hosp
- Gajra Raja Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saxena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saxena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saxena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxena, there are benefits to both methods.