Dr. Tejas Suresh, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tejas Suresh, MD

Dr. Tejas Suresh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine-Pittsburgh and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. Suresh works at Virginia cancer Specialists Fauquier Office in Warrenton, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suresh's Office Locations

  1
    Virginia cancer Specialists Fauquier Office
    210 W Shirley Ave # 111, Warrenton, VA 20186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 316-9900
  2
    Virginia Cancer Specialists- Gainesville
    7901 Lake Manassas Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 222-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 22, 2022
    He has been my doctor for over a year, there is not enough space on here to describe the care he gives. He treats you like family.
    Nancy — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Tejas Suresh, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679836365
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School of Medicine - Hematology/Oncology Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine-Pittsburgh
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tejas Suresh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suresh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suresh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suresh has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suresh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Suresh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suresh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suresh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suresh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

