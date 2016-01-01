Overview

Dr. Suresht Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at S Paul Sharma A Med Corp. in Glendora, CA with other offices in Covina, CA and West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.