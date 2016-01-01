Dr. Suresht Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresht Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suresht Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Locations
S Paul Sharma A Med Corp.415 W Route 66 Ste 102, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 960-2326
Glendora Digestive Disease Institute1794 S Barranca Ave, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 858-4600
Citrus Valley Gastroenterology PC Lab500 W San Bernardino Rd Ste B, Covina, CA 91722 Directions (626) 960-2326
Citrus Valley Medical Center Inc.1115 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 962-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suresht Sharma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1194766196
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
