Dr. Surexa Cacodcar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cacodcar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surexa Cacodcar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Surexa Cacodcar, MD
Dr. Surexa Cacodcar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidade De Coimbra|Universidade De Coimbra, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Cacodcar works at
Dr. Cacodcar's Office Locations
-
1
Central Florida Heart9401 SW State Rd 200 Number # 1003, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 574-6948
-
2
Central Florida Heart Center - Ocala3310 SW 34th St, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 565-4460Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
-
3
Central Florida Heart Center - The Villages8550 NE 138th Ln, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 534-5709
-
4
Citrus Cardiology1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 914, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 574-6947
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cacodcar?
He was Doctor on call for CFHC weekend March 13-14,2021. I called CFHC phone FROM Ocala Regional Hospital Saturday March 13 wanting to be release as afib had been fixed. Needed to go home to care for wife with alzheimers. 45 minutes later Dr Cocodcar came into my room at hospital, taught me about afib and got me released. I was very impressed with this caring doctor.
About Dr. Surexa Cacodcar, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1104826684
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center|Brooklyn Hospital Ctr|St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital
- Rochester St. Mary's Hospital|St Mary's Hospital
- Interfaith Medical Ctr|Universidade De Lisboa
- Universidade De Coimbra|Universidade De Coimbra, Faculdade De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cacodcar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cacodcar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cacodcar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cacodcar works at
Dr. Cacodcar speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cacodcar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cacodcar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cacodcar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cacodcar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.