Overview

Dr. Surinder Sandhu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mariposa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, John C. Fremont Healthcare District and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.