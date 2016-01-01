Overview of Dr. Surinder Sehdev, MD

Dr. Surinder Sehdev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. Matthew University School Of Medicine|St. Matthew University School Of Medicine|St. Matthews University / School of Medicine|St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Sehdev works at Aware Behavioral Health in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.