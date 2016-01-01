See All Psychiatrists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Surinder Sehdev, MD

Psychiatry
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Bedford, TX
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Surinder Sehdev, MD

Dr. Surinder Sehdev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. Matthew University School Of Medicine|St. Matthew University School Of Medicine|St. Matthews University / School of Medicine|St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Sehdev works at Aware Behavioral Health in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sehdev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aware Behavioral Health
    2113 Harwood Rd Ste 309, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 677-4562
    Monday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
  • Texas Health Heb
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Marijuana Addiction
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Surinder Sehdev, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275896631
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St. Matthew University School Of Medicine|St. Matthew University School Of Medicine|St. Matthews University / School of Medicine|St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Benedictine University, Lisle Il
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Surinder Sehdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sehdev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sehdev works at Aware Behavioral Health in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sehdev’s profile.

    Dr. Sehdev has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sehdev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sehdev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehdev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehdev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehdev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

