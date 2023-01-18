Dr. Vohra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surinder Vohra, MD
Overview of Dr. Surinder Vohra, MD
Dr. Surinder Vohra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Vohra's Office Locations
-
1
Tlc Cancer Clinic1600 6th Ave Ste 101, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 845-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to his office because I am supposed to start a new medicine. I was very nervous because of the side effects that I was reading before my appointment. My daughter came to the appointment with me so I didn't miss any information he provided to me. He was very patient and answered all of my questions and concerns. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Surinder Vohra, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1487616595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Vohra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vohra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vohra has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vohra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vohra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vohra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vohra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vohra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.