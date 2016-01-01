See All Pediatricians in Upland, CA
Dr. Surjit Kahlon, MD

Pediatrics
1.8 (12)
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Surjit Kahlon, MD

Dr. Surjit Kahlon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kahlon works at The Neurology Group in Upland, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Pomona, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kahlon's Office Locations

    Surjit K. Kahlon M.d. Professional Corp.
    630 N 13th Ave Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 982-2719
    1310 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 267-7495
    Southern California Neurological Services PC
    9120 Haven Ave Ste 201, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 267-7495
    Faisal M. Qazi
    2895 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 982-2719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dr. Kahlon's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Kahlon

    About Dr. Surjit Kahlon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790719623
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
