Dr. Surjit Rai, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (114)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Surjit Rai, MD

Dr. Surjit Rai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Rai works at The Cosmetic Surgical Center, Dallas, TX in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Surgical Center
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C612, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 392-3511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Birthmark
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Surjit Rai, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750609517
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    • TX A &amp; M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Surjit Rai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rai works at The Cosmetic Surgical Center, Dallas, TX in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rai’s profile.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Rai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

