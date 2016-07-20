Overview of Dr. Surrinder Dang, MD

Dr. Surrinder Dang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Dang works at Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.