Dr. Surrinder Dang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Oncology Specialties PC1 Hospital Dr SW Ste 400, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 705-4224
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Highlands Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dang and his staff are wonderful! When my mother was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma we were frightened and a little lost facing the process. It's not only physically difficult but emotionally draining as well. Dr. Dang has a very calming, reassuring demeanor. All his staff are caring and concerned professionals. Mom is 5 years out now and was released from treatment yesterday. I can't thank them enough for their care and support!
- 41 years of experience
- Royal College Of Physicians and Surgeons Of Canada
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
