Dr. Surya Nalamati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalamati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surya Nalamati, MD
Overview
Dr. Surya Nalamati, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Nalamati works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-8080
-
2
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (888) 777-4167Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K7, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nalamati?
Professional.
About Dr. Surya Nalamati, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1902007412
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nalamati accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nalamati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nalamati works at
Dr. Nalamati has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nalamati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalamati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalamati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalamati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalamati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.