Overview

Dr. Surya Nalamati, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Nalamati works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus in Novi, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.