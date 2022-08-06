Dr. Suryanarayan Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suryanarayan Anand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suryanarayan Anand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Cobble Hill97 Amity St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 455-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a recent colonoscopy and from start to finish the care I received from Dr Anand and his entire nursing and administrative staff was both professional and courteous.
About Dr. Suryanarayan Anand, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- 1821013442
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
