Overview of Dr. Susan Abbott, MD

Dr. Susan Abbott, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Abbott works at Dr. Michael Yi in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.