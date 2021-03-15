See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Abbott, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Susan Abbott, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.

Dr. Abbott works at Lloyd R Dropkin MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lloyd R. Dropkin MD PC
    30 E End Ave Apt 1F, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-9191

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Behavior Management
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Behavior Management

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
ELLEN HORSTMAN — Mar 15, 2021
About Dr. Susan Abbott, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720134935
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Residency
  • Western Psychology Institute and Clin
Internship
  • Chldns Hospital U/West Psyc Institute
Medical Education
  • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Susan Abbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abbott works at Lloyd R Dropkin MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Abbott’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

