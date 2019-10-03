Dr. Susan Abernathy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abernathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Abernathy, DO
Overview of Dr. Susan Abernathy, DO
Dr. Susan Abernathy, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Abernathy works at
Dr. Abernathy's Office Locations
Greeneville Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Mpllc1410 Tusculum Blvd Ste 2500, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 638-1291
Takoma Regional Hospital Inc401 Takoma Ave, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 638-1291
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to her through the VA for a mass beneath the skin on my face. She removed the mass and has followed up diligently. The entire staff has been a pleasure to work with. They are very pleasant, respectful, thorough and helpful. I would recommend them (especially Dr. Abernathy) to everyone seeking help with an ENT problem.
About Dr. Susan Abernathy, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1780632141
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abernathy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abernathy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abernathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abernathy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abernathy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abernathy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abernathy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.