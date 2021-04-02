Overview of Dr. Susan Abraham, MD

Dr. Susan Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Abraham works at North Shore Internal Medicine Associates PC in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.