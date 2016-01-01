Dr. Susan Alex, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Alex, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Alex, MD
Dr. Susan Alex, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center, Henderson County Community Hospital, Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Milan Hospital.
Dr. Alex works at
Dr. Alex's Office Locations
-
1
K R Chary PC221 STERLING FARM DR, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 668-4337
Hospital Affiliations
- Hardin Medical Center
- Henderson County Community Hospital
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Milan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alex?
About Dr. Susan Alex, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1003864117
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alex accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alex works at
Dr. Alex has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, Gout and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alex on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alex has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alex.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.