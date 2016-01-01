Overview of Dr. Susan Alex, MD

Dr. Susan Alex, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center, Henderson County Community Hospital, Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Milan Hospital.



Dr. Alex works at West Tennessee Kidney Specialists Pc in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy, Gout and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.