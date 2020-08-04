Overview of Dr. Susan Alt, MD

Dr. Susan Alt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alt works at Northwestern Medical Group in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.