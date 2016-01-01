Overview of Dr. Susan Amenechi-Enahoro, MD

Dr. Susan Amenechi-Enahoro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Amenechi-Enahoro works at CHE Behavioral Health Services in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.