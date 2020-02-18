Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Anderson, MD
Dr. Susan Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
-
1
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2720
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Have been seeing Dr Anderson for 10 plus years. She is always there for me. She is definitely open to listening and she doesn't tolerate nonsense.
About Dr. Susan Anderson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346312261
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.