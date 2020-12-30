Dr. Susan Andracchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andracchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Andracchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Andracchi, MD
Dr. Susan Andracchi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RIVERLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE / ALBERT LEA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Andracchi works at
Dr. Andracchi's Office Locations
-
1
Robert T. Bennett MD2512 Delaney Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 202-1067
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andracchi?
I am so happy to have found Dr. Andracchi. I was diagnosed with wet AMD a year ago and was being treated at another office nearby. The difference is astounding. Wet AMD is a devastating condition but Dr. Andracchi is amazing. She never fails to explain conditions with empathy and understanding. She is careful to caution me about potential side effects or emergency situations. Dr. Andracchi’s entire staff is extremely kind and caring while maintaining professional organization. The office is efficiently run with wait times minimal. There is not high enough praise I can give them.
About Dr. Susan Andracchi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205835915
Education & Certifications
- RIVERLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE / ALBERT LEA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andracchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andracchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andracchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andracchi works at
Dr. Andracchi has seen patients for Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andracchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andracchi speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Andracchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andracchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andracchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andracchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.