Overview of Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD

Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Anzalone works at Colorado MS Center in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.