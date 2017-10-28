Dr. Susan Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Arnold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Arnold, MD
Dr. Susan Arnold, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Arnold works at
Dr. Arnold's Office Locations
Student Health Center - University of Alabama750 Peter Bryce Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 348-6202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arnold has always been very thoughtful and courteous in our appointments. She takes time to discuss life in general and then will ask about the effectiveness of the treatment plan. I always felt that she cared about my health and was answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Susan Arnold, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1598829293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
