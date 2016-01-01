Dr. Angela Hanson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Hanson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Hanson, DO is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Hanson works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanson?
About Dr. Angela Hanson, DO
- Neonatal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1487699807
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hanson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.