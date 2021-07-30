See All Dermatologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Susan Ashworth, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Susan Ashworth, MD is a Dermatologist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their residency with U Ariz

Dr. Ashworth works at KIRKLAND DERMATOLOGY in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kirkland Dermatology
    11800 NE 128th St Ste 450, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 30, 2021
    Top notch diagnostician and dermatologist. She has correctly diagnosed several skin conditions I have had and provided excellent treatment. One of these skin conditions was missed by another dermatologist. I have seen a number of other dermatologists, and Dr. Ashworth is the best by far. I have 100% trust in her.
    — Jul 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Susan Ashworth, MD
    About Dr. Susan Ashworth, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1669525358
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ariz
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Ashworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashworth works at KIRKLAND DERMATOLOGY in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ashworth’s profile.

    Dr. Ashworth has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

