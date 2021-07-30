Dr. Susan Ashworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Ashworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Ashworth, MD is a Dermatologist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their residency with U Ariz
Dr. Ashworth works at
Locations
Kirkland Dermatology11800 NE 128th St Ste 450, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch diagnostician and dermatologist. She has correctly diagnosed several skin conditions I have had and provided excellent treatment. One of these skin conditions was missed by another dermatologist. I have seen a number of other dermatologists, and Dr. Ashworth is the best by far. I have 100% trust in her.
About Dr. Susan Ashworth, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashworth works at
Dr. Ashworth has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.