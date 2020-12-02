Overview of Dr. Susan Austin, MD

Dr. Susan Austin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Quincy, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Austin works at Quincy Medical Group in Quincy, IL with other offices in Memphis, TN and Petoskey, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.