Dr. Susan Averitt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Image Quest5203 Willow Creek Dr Ste 2, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 575-9359
Rainbow Pediatric Clinic3159 E Mission Blvd Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 966-4664
Total Spine5501 Willow Creek Dr Ste 203, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 575-9359
I absolutely love her & the staff. They’re amazing & are so great with the children. I’m a first time mother and she explains everything throughly with me and answers all my questions.
- 27 years of experience
Dr. Averitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Averitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Averitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Averitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Averitt.
