Dr. Susan Averitt, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Averitt, MD

Dr. Susan Averitt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.

Dr. Averitt works at Image Quest in Springdale, AR with other offices in Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Averitt's Office Locations

    Image Quest
    5203 Willow Creek Dr Ste 2, Springdale, AR 72762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 575-9359
    Rainbow Pediatric Clinic
    3159 E Mission Blvd Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 966-4664
    Total Spine
    5501 Willow Creek Dr Ste 203, Springdale, AR 72762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 575-9359

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wellness Examination
Fever
Otitis Media
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 18, 2018
    I absolutely love her & the staff. They’re amazing & are so great with the children. I’m a first time mother and she explains everything throughly with me and answers all my questions.
    About Dr. Susan Averitt, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356304091
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
