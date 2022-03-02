Overview of Dr. Susan Azad, MD

Dr. Susan Azad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from USC and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Azad works at Dr. Susan Azad, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.