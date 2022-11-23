Dr. Susan Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Baker, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Baker, MD
Dr. Susan Baker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
-
1
Susan A Baker436 N Bedford Dr Ste 211, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal rheumatologist, Dr. Susan Baker has been treating for over 13 years. I suffer from severe rheumatoid arthritis and her deep understanding of the disease kept me at bay with the burden and trajectory of multimorbidity in rheumatoid arthritis. I am thankful and appreciative.
About Dr. Susan Baker, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912901448
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.