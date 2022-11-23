See All Rheumatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Susan Baker, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Baker, MD

Dr. Susan Baker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Baker works at Susan A Baker in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baker's Office Locations

    Susan A Baker
    Susan A Baker
436 N Bedford Dr Ste 211, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 274-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar City Hospital
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Phenomenal rheumatologist, Dr. Susan Baker has been treating for over 13 years. I suffer from severe rheumatoid arthritis and her deep understanding of the disease kept me at bay with the burden and trajectory of multimorbidity in rheumatoid arthritis. I am thankful and appreciative.
    — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Baker, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912901448
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

