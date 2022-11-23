Overview of Dr. Susan Baker, MD

Dr. Susan Baker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Susan A Baker in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.