Overview of Dr. Susan Ball, MD

Dr. Susan Ball, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mailman School Of Public Health, Columbia University|Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Ball works at ACN East - CSS Baker in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.