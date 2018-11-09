Dr. Susan Bank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Bank, MD
Dr. Susan Bank, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Susan L Bank, MD180 N Michigan Ave Ste 310, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 332-4001
Dr. Susan Bank has been my doctor for 17 years. She is extremely kind and conscientious. I began seeing her while working in Enterprise Sales at a Hi-tech company around 9/11. I had developed a disabling depression and anxiety disorder for the first time in my life. She was always calm and focused to improve my situation. Her long-time assistant, Natalie always gets me in within a week, which I'm grateful for. I highly recommend Dr. Bank to anyone, and especially for overstressed professionals
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Bank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bank.
