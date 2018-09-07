See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Bard, MD

Dr. Susan Bard, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (65)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Bard, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bard works at Medical Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates
    51 E 25th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 533-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareConnect
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    Sep 07, 2018
    Great
    William — Sep 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Bard, MD
    About Dr. Susan Bard, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134387657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Skin Laser and Surgery Specialists of NY & NJ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Bard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Bard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

