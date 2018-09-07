Dr. Susan Bard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Bard, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Medical Associates51 E 25th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 533-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
- Blue Shield of California
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Skin Laser and Surgery Specialists of NY & NJ
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
- State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Bard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bard.
