Dr. Susan Bartolini, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Bartolini, MD

Dr. Susan Bartolini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bartolini works at COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bartolini's Office Locations

    Community Health Centers Santa Maria II
    1835 N Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454 (805) 345-3701
    Community Health Centers Mobile Dental Van 3
    2050 S BLOSSER RD, Santa Maria, CA 93458 (805) 345-3701

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susan Bartolini, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538367982
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Bartolini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartolini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bartolini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bartolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartolini works at COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bartolini’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartolini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartolini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartolini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartolini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

