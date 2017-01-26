Dr. Susan Bartolini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartolini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Bartolini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Bartolini, MD
Dr. Susan Bartolini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bartolini works at
Dr. Bartolini's Office Locations
Community Health Centers Santa Maria II1835 N Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 345-3701
Community Health Centers Mobile Dental Van 32050 S BLOSSER RD, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 345-3701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring respectful doctor.
About Dr. Susan Bartolini, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
