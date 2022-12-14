Overview

Dr. Susan Barton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.



Dr. Barton works at Jatinder S Sekhon MD in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.