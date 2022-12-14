Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Barton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Barton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Advanced Surgery Center LLC10110 Molecular Dr Ste 109, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 417-9528
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 417-9528Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Susan Barton is a highly qualified Gastroentrlologist with excellent clinical knowledge. She is extremely professional and courteous and caring. She follows up very promptly with the patient. I would highly recommend her.
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235145574
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton works at
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Enteritis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
