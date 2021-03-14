Dr. Susan Baser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Baser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Baser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Oncology Hematology Association2580 Haymaker Rd Ste 106, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 359-8850
Allegheny Neurological Associates490 E North Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
She is knowledgeable, courteous and professional
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- University of Pittsburgh
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Neurology
Dr. Baser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baser has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.