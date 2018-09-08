Overview of Dr. Susan Baumgaertel, MD

Dr. Susan Baumgaertel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Baumgaertel works at myMDadvocate in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

