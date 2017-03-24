Dr. Susan Beesley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Beesley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Beesley, MD
Dr. Susan Beesley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Beesley's Office Locations
Anchorage Pediatric Group3340 Providence Dr Ste 500, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 562-2423
Anchorage Neighborhood Hlth Ctr4951 Business Park Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 743-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Beesley! We have been taking our children to her for almost four years. She has been amazing and I never make a medical move in connection with my children without asking her first. I trust her wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Susan Beesley, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beesley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beesley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Beesley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beesley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beesley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beesley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.