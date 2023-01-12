See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fishers, IN
Dr. Susan Benson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (32)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Benson, MD

Dr. Susan Benson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.

Dr. Benson works at Ascension Medical Group Fishers Primary and Specialty Care in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Benson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group St Vincent -
    12708 E 116th St, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 415-5800
  2. 2
    St Vincent Medical Group Ob/Gyn
    13914 Southeastern Pkwy, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 415-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    4.2
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr. Benson is a warm, caring doctor who listens to my needs, offers practical advice and is ready to help when she can. She is knowledgeable and proves each time that she truly cares about her patients.
    J. Cook — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susan Benson, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396826350
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School Of Medicine Department Of Obstetrics and Gynecology
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • XAVIER UNIVERSITY
