Dr. Susan Benson, MD
Dr. Susan Benson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
Ascension Medical Group St Vincent -12708 E 116th St, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 415-5800
St Vincent Medical Group Ob/Gyn13914 Southeastern Pkwy, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 415-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Benson is a warm, caring doctor who listens to my needs, offers practical advice and is ready to help when she can. She is knowledgeable and proves each time that she truly cares about her patients.
- Indiana University School Of Medicine Department Of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- XAVIER UNIVERSITY
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
