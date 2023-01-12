Overview of Dr. Susan Benson, MD

Dr. Susan Benson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.



Dr. Benson works at Ascension Medical Group Fishers Primary and Specialty Care in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.