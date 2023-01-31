Overview of Dr. Susan Berberich, MD

Dr. Susan Berberich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Berberich works at Kentucky Eye Care in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.