Overview of Dr. Susan Bienert, MD

Dr. Susan Bienert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Bienert works at MDVIP - Alexandria, Virginia in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.