Dr. Susan Blair, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Blair, MD
Dr. Susan Blair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Blair's Office Locations
Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp4200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 101, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 224-5658
Monica Verma MD PA11825 Hinson Rd Ste 103, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 223-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Blair's for many years. She has always been an excellent doctor and considers what is best for the patient, not what is best for her pocketbook. Her office staff is typically helpful and nice.
About Dr. Susan Blair, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
- UAMS
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
